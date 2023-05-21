Submit Release
Governor Mills Mourns Passing of Mal Leary

May 21, 2023

Governor Janet Mills issued the following statement on the passing of longtime Maine journalist Mal Leary:

"I was deeply saddened to learn of Mal Leary's passing. For nearly fifty years, the so-called Dean of the State House press corps utilized his unparalleled grasp of policy, procedure, and personalities to inform and help Maine people understand what was happening in Augusta and Washington, D.C.. Mal earned the respect and admiration of readers, listeners, fellow journalists, and politicians of all stripes for his tough but fair questions, his balanced reporting, and his unrivaled institutional knowledge. But beyond the halls of the Capitol, Mal was also just a good person who cared about people and who loved his state. Maine has lost a giant of journalism and a dear friend. I extend my deepest condolences to Mal's family and all who knew and loved him."

