New Advanced therapeutics in migraine headache: By Dr Gautam Arora Neurologist
Migraine treatment therapeutics
Migraine can be disabling but don't loose hope!”DELHI, INDIA, May 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Migraine Therapeutics Market to Garner $7.19 Billion by 2025
— Dr Gautam Arora
Migraine is a recurrent headache that lasts for 4-72 hours and is often accompanied by nausea, vomiting, and increased sensitivity to light and sound. The primary symptoms of migraine include throbbing or pulsating pain, light sensitivity, and nausea. The global migraine therapeutics market is driven by the growing prevalence of migraine, rise in awareness about migraine, and availability of new and advanced migraine therapeutics.
The global migraine therapeutics market is segmented based on drug class, route of administration, distribution channel, and geography. Based on drug class, the market is classified into abortive migraine drugs, preventive migraine drugs, and combination migraine drugs. By route of administration, it is categorized into oral, intranasal, and injectable. Depending on distribution channel, it is classified into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies.
Advanced Migraine Therapeutics Market Segments:
By Drug Class
• Abortive Migraine Drugs
o Triptans
o Dihydroergotamines (DHE)
o Aspirin
• Preventive Migraine Drugs
o Anticonvulsants
o Beta-Blockers
o Calcium Channel Blockers
o Antidepressants
o Botulinum Toxin
o Others
• Combination Migraine Drugs
Migraine headaches are a common but debilitating condition that can be difficult to live with. Here are some tips on how to manage migraine headaches and get the most out of life:
1. Understand Migraine triggers. Keep a migraine diary to help identify triggers and avoid them as much as possible.
2. Get enough sleep. Sleep is important for overall health, but it can also be helpful in managing migraine headaches. Make sure to get enough sleep each night and try to stick to a regular sleep schedule.
3. Manage stress. Stress is a common trigger for migraine headaches. Try to find ways to manage stress, such as relaxation techniques, exercise, and talking to a therapist.
4. Take medication. There are a number of medications that can help relieve the pain of migraine headaches. Talk to a doctor about which medication is right.
5. Seek support. Living with migraine headaches can be difficult. Seek out support from family and friends, or join a support group for people with migraine headaches.
Gautam Arora
NPMC Neurology and Pain Management Clinic
+91 85951 68656
info@neuroandpain.clinic
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram