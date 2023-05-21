PHILIPPINES, May 21 - Press Release

May 20, 2023 Villar vows to support farmers produce higher yield of quality mangoes Senate agriculture and food committee chairperson Sen. Cynthia Villar has assured anew to assist the mango industry which produces the "best tasting mangoes" in the world. Speaking during the AANI Mango Industry Association Inc. two-day 19th National Mango Festival which started May 19, Villar guaranteed she will push for its development and promotion. The festival with the theme- "Creating a Growth Strategies for the Mango Industry," aims to promote the productivity, marketability and the viability of our national fruit. Aside from the challenges being faced by the industry, Villar acknowledged that mango industry, which is composed of small farmers are not in organized plantation farms like the banana and pineapple industries. While the Philippines ranks 10th in mango production in the world, she said our mango variety 'Carabao,' known in the international market as "Manila Super Mango" is acclaimed as one of the best varieties globally. "But the industry is faced with declining yield and quality attributed to pests and diseases, poor nutrient and water management, low adoption of improved technologies, and high postharvest losses," noted Villar. She related that other industry problems include difficulty in farm operations, high cost of production due to inefficient pesticide application. "It is important that mango owners have a good grasp of orchard management such that the mango tree to produce good fruits with proper pruning, fertilizer and sprayed, to avoid pests and diseases, and irrigated," she further stated. By adopting Good Agricultural Practices, the veteran lawmaker emphasized that the farmers can produce higher yields of good quality fruits at a lower cost. "Now I heard that the biggest problem is the management of mango twig borer (MTB) and cecid fly or "kurikong", two of the most serious insect pests of mango," also said Villar. However, she's optimistic that with meeting of mango practitioners and the support of government through the High Value Crops Development Program of the DA, she believes the gathering of stakeholders in the mango industry will produce very good and workable solutions to their problems. According to Villar, mango is important in the Philippines because it is the 2nd largest most used fruit (28.2%) after banana (29.4%) in the world. Villar, tiniyak ang suporta sa mga magsasaka para mapataas ang ani ng dekalidad na mangga SINIGURO ni Senate agriculture and food committee chairperson Sen. Cynthia Villar ang kanyang tulong sa mango industry kung saan ang ating mangga ang "best tasting mangoes" sa buong mundo. Sa kanyang pananalita sa dalawang araw na AANI Mango Industry Association Inc. 19th National Mango Festival na nagsimula May 19, tiniyak ni Villar na isusulong niya ang pag-unlad at promosyon ng industriya. Layunin ng festival na may temang- "Creating a Growth Strategies for the Mango Industry," na I-promote ang productivity, marketability at viability ng ating pambansang prutas. Bukod sa mga hamong kinakaharap ng industriya, sinabi rin ni Villar na ang mango industry na binubuo ng maliliit na magsasaka ay wala sa organisadong plantation farms gaya ng sa industriya ng staging at pinya. "While the Philippines ranks 10th in mango production in the world, our mango variety 'Carabao,' known in the international market as "Manila Super Mango" is acclaimed as one of the best varieties globally," ani Villar. "But the industry is faced with declining yield and quality attributed to pests and diseases, poor nutrient and water management, low adoption of improved technologies, and high postharvest losses," gliit pa niya. Ang iba pang problema ng industriya ay ang hirap sa farm operations at mataas na presyo ng production dahil sa si sapat na pesticide application. "It is important that mango owners have a good grasp of orchard management such that the mango tree to produce good fruits with proper pruning, fertilizer and sprayed, to avoid pests and diseases, and irrigated,"sabi pa niya. Dahil sa 'Good Agricultural Practices,' sinabi ng beteranong mambabatas na magkakaroon ng mataas na ani ng dekalidad na mangga na mababang gastos. "Now I heard that the biggest problem is the managementp of mango twig borer (MTB) and cecid fly or "kurikong", two of the most serious insect pests of mango," sabi pa ni Villar. Kumpiyansa siya na matutugunan ang mga problema sa industriya sa pulong ng mango practitioners at suporta ng pamahalaan sa pamamagitan ng High Value Crops Development Program ng DA. Ani Villar, mahalaga Ang mangga sa Pilipinas dahil pangalawa ito sa kinakain nating prutas kasunod ng pinya.