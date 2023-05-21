PHILIPPINES, May 21 - Press Release

May 20, 2023 Cayetano's office extends assistance in Davao and General Santos The Office of Senator Alan Peter "Compañero" Cayetano continues its commitment to assisting the people of Davao City and General Santos City, recently providing essential aid to hospital patients and workers and paying courtesy calls to officials to gain more insights on the needs of their constituencies. On May 17, 2023, a medical caravan was organized at the Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC) catering to 244 patients from Davao City as well as other areas in Davao Region and nearby provinces such as Cotabato and Sultan Kudarat. The caravan extended assistance to patients with various ailments, including heart problems, cancer, and chronic kidney diseases. Among the beneficiaries was a seven-year-old child with a severe condition requiring immediate surgery. The child of a single mother living with her grandparents, the patient received assistance from the caravan to ensure that the necessary operation could proceed. Additionally, the Office of Senator Cayetano provided medical assistance to an infant suffering from hydrocephalus, enabling the child to receive prompt treatment. Apart from the medical aid, officials from Cayetano's office also paid courtesy calls to the leadership of the hosting hospital. They engaged in discussions with Chief Medical Professional Staff II Dr. Fitzgerald Arancel and Administrative Officer Ma. Lucille De Guzman to gain insights into the specific healthcare challenges faced in Davao. They also met with Davao City Vice Mayor Melchor Quitain Jr., aiming to better understand the region's circumstances and explore ways in which Cayetano could contribute from the Senate. Continuing their outreach efforts, the Office of Senator Cayetano traveled further south to General Santos City, South Cotabato, on May 17. There, they met with members of the General Santos Raja Buayan Transport Cooperative which represents a good number of jeepney drivers in the city. Through the Presyo-Trabaho-Kita/Kaayusan (PTK) Program, members of the coop received financial aid when Typhoon Paeng wreaked havoc in the region in October last year. In their meeting on Wednesday, the Office asked how the coop was doing and assessed if they need further support. On the Senate floor, Senator Cayetano continues to champion the provision of quality health services and continues livelihood support through bills such as the Puhunan Tungo sa Kaunlaran Act, Barangay Health Centers Act, and the Mahal Ko, Barangay Health Worker Ko Law. Opisina ni Cayetano, nag-abot ng tulong sa Davao at General Santos Ipinagpapatuloy ng Opisina ni Senador Alan Peter "Compañero" Cayetano ang pangako nitong tulungan ang mga mamamayan ng Davao at General Santos sa pamamagitan ng pagtulong sa pasyente at manggagawa at pagbisita sa mga opisyal upang malaman ang kailangan ng kanilang mga nasasakupan. Isang medical caravan ang isinagawa sa Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC) sa Davao City noong May 17, 2023, at nakapag-abot ng tulong-medikal ang opisina sa mahigit 244 na pasyente mula Davao City, mga karatig-lugar, at mga katabing probinsya tulad ng Cotabato at Sultan Kudarat. Kabilang sa mga karamdamang tinugunan ng caravan ay ang sakit sa puso, cancer, at chronic kidney diseases. Isa sa mga nakatanggap ng tulong ang isang pitong-taong-gulang na bata na nangangailangan ng agarang operasyon para sa kanyang kundisyon. Anak ng isang single mother, nakakuha siya ng assistance mula sa caravan upang maisagawa agad ang procedure. Nag-abot din ng tulong ang opisina sa isang sanggol na may hydrocephalus upang matulungan siyang makuha ang lunas na kanyang kailangan. Maliban sa tulong medical, dumalaw rin ang opisina sa mga opisyal ng ospital kung saan isinagawa ang caravan. Nakipagpulong ang mga kinatawan ni Senador Cayetano kina Chief Medical Professional Staff II Dr. Fitzgerald Arancel and Administrative Officer Ma. Lucille De Guzman upang malaman ang mga isyung kinakaharap ng mga ospital at doktor sa Davao. Nakipagpulong din ang opisina kay Davao Vice Mayor Melchor Quitain Jr. upang maging mas malinaw ang mga problemang kinakaharap ng rehiyon para mas matulungan sila nang mas maigi mula sa Senado. Naging bahagi rin ng kawang-gawa ng Opisina ni Cayetano ang pagdalaw sa General Santos City noong May 17. Nakipagpulong ang mga kinatawan ng Senador sa General Santos Raja Buayan Transport Cooperative na kumakatawan sa malaking grupo ng mga jeepney drivers sa lugar. Natulungan ng opisina ang mga driver na nabiktima ng Bagyong Paeng noong October 2022 sa pamamagitan ng Presyo-Trabaho-Kita/Kaayusan (PTK) Program. Sa kanilang pagpupulong noong Miyerkules, tinanong ng Opisina sa coop ang kanilang kalagayan at inalam kung kailangan pa ba nila ng tulong. Patuloy naman ang pakikipaglaban ni Senador Cayetano sa Senado para sa lahat ng nangangailangan. Kasama sa mga panukalang batas na kanyang inihain ay ang Puhunan Tungo sa Kaunlaran Act, Barangay Health Centers Act, and the Mahal Ko, Barangay Health Worker Ko Law.