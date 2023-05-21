PM meets Brazil, Ukraine leaders on sidelines of G7 Summit

VIETNAM, May 21 -

HIROSHIMA — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính had talks with Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, where the two leaders expressed their pleasure in seeing the positive progress of bilateral relations over time, including the maintenance of fast-growing trade exchange between the two sides.

Brazil has been Việt Nam's largest trading partner in Latin America for many years, with a record trade turnover of US$6.78 billion in 2022.

PM Chính conveyed the regards of General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng, President Võ Văn Thưởng, and National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ to President Lula da Silva, saying that Việt Nam values and desires to strengthen comprehensive partnership with Brazil, one of Việt Nam's top important partners in the region.

PM Chính proposed that Brazil support and promote the early start of negotiations for a free trade agreement between Việt Nam and the Southern Common Market (MERCOSUR) and continue to coordinate and support each other at international and multilateral organisations and forums, especially at the United Nations, the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and other multilateral forums of which both sides are members.

Việt Nam is ready to be a bridge to enhance relations between ASEAN and Brazil as partners in various fields between ASEAN and MERCOSUR.

President Lula da Silva thanked the high-level Vietnamese leaders for their regard, expressed admiration and respect for the resilience of Việt Nam and its people, and congratulated Việt Nam on its achievements in socio-economic recovery and development.

Regarding future orientations for bilateral ties, the Brazilian leader agreed with PM Chính's ideas and proposals, especially supporting the early initiation of negotiations for a free trade agreement between Việt Nam and MERCOSUR.

He also extended an invitation to PM Chính for a visit to Brazil.

The President proposed that the two countries continue to promote substantive cooperation in various fields, especially in trade, agriculture, people-to-people exchanges, and coordination at international organisations and multilateral forums.

PM Chính invited Vietnamese high-level leaders to welcome President Lula da Silva back to Việt Nam soon, which the Brazilian President happily accepted.

On the same day, PM Chính had a brief meeting with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskiy on the sidelines of the "Towards a Peaceful, Stable and Prosperous World" session.

PM Chính emphasised that Việt Nam values the traditional friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

Regarding the current conflict in Ukraine, PM Chính affirmed Việt Nam’s consistent position of respecting the United Nations Charter and international law, especially the principles of respecting the independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of all States, not interfering in internal affairs, not using force or threatening to use force, as well as resolving disputes peacefully.

As a country that has gone through many wars, Việt Nam understands the value of peace, Chính said.

In that spirit, Việt Nam has provided humanitarian assistance to the people of Ukraine. The country is ready to support all parties in seeking a long-term peaceful solution based on international law and respect for the legitimate interests of all parties, PM Chính told the Ukraine leader.

The Prime Minister expressed gratitude to the Ukrainian Government for supporting the Vietnamese community in Ukraine.

President Zelenskiy shared the Vietnamese Government leader’s opinion, expressed appreciation for Việt Nam’s position and humanitarian support, and agreed to take measures to strengthen bilateral cooperation between the two countries.