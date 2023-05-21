Blog: Why not: the story of a life-changing adventure

The 21st century has been marked by a time of change and progress. Even now, Ukraine is fighting for a better future and freedom. Our young people are showing that they are the defenders of the free world. This story is about an incredible girl who is speaking out in the heart of Europe, representing Ukraine in the European Parliament.

Oleksandra is a Schuman Trainee at the European Parliamentary Research Service. She works in the field of energy and is currently based in Brussels.

The Schuman Traineeships are an internship program in the European Parliament. You can do your internship in Brussels, Strasbourg or Luxembourg – the key points of the European Parliament’s activity. The program lasts 5 months and is open twice a year.

These internships are named after Robert Schuman, one of the main architects of the European integration project, responsible for more than 70 years of peace and prosperity in Europe. He proposed to merge French and German coal and steel production into the European Coal and Steel Community, the first of the European communities that later became the European Union. More about the internship and current information here.

Oleksandra had been aware of the internship opportunity, and she regularly checked the telegram groups and came across the open call in time. Her adventurous spirit – “Why not try?” – influenced the further development of events in this young woman’s life.

Every journey begins with a simple step: applying. Oleksandra had to send her CV and motivation letter in English. Speaking a foreign language opens up tremendous opportunities for internships and work in European institutions. Later, she was selected among all the candidates and had a phone interview with the head of the unit. She is now a full-fledged intern and shared her experience with us for our interview.

At first, it all started with easier tasks: attending committee meetings and taking notes. She did an incredible job with this work, so she later joined a project writing and updating several articles on the “What Europe does for me?” website. Now, her main responsibilities are analytical work and data search, namely on the profile of energy and energy policies – an incredibly challenging but fascinating experience given the energy crisis the EU is currently facing.

Despite being busy and working, the internship gave her much more, something that is not measured by money. It has become a doorway to opportunities – attending events, a community of like-minded people, and a friendly atmosphere. She works with people from different countries, meeting professionals not only from EU member states and other Eastern partner countries but from other countries like the UK or even further afield like South Korea. And, of course, making connections and important contacts.

If you want to work for the European Parliament, you can apply for The Schuman Recruitment and Development Programme. The best interns chosen through the selection procedure might subsequently get a job and work under a contract.

High-performing Schuman trainees – endorsed by their hosting Directorate-General – will be invited to sit a series of tests aimed at examining their competences, motivation, and suitability to work in the European Parliament.

A final list of 25 trainees, who succeeded in this selection procedure, will be drawn up for each traineeship period (twice a year). They will then be put in a pool of candidates for one year. The European Parliament’s recruiting services will regularly consult this list when looking to recruit contract agents, and successful trainees may be recruited as contract agents by the European Parliament if needed, though there is no obligation or guarantee that they will be employed.

Just as Forbes makes a list of successful skills for the modern person, Oleksandra shared her top list of skills. Each is based on her experience and helped her get an internship at a prestigious EU institution:

Curiosity. As children, we explore the world a lot and test our abilities. But unfortunately, when we reach a certain age, we stop with the confidence of omniscience. This becomes a kind of barrier to further development. The soft skill of curiosity can help open any door or turn your life around. Open-mindedness. The rapid pace of society’s development has forced us to be flexible and open-minded. The current situation in Ukraine and the world has shown that openness helps to achieve goals and solve problems. This skill is guaranteed to open doors! Communication skills. We often divide people into introverts and extroverts. But it is communication that builds or destroys bridges between people. Sociability is important in the work because it promotes international dialogue. Analytical skills. The modern world is developing so rapidly that negative levers of influence on society are emerging, including manipulation, propaganda, fakes, etc. We need to be able to filter information, to reflect, and to engage in critical thinking. This way we can avoid undesirable consequences – a key life skill for any profession. Maintaining work-life balance. Love your life, and work as a part of life. It is necessary to find a balance between work and personal life in order to truly enjoy and live every moment in the full range of emotions. Another question is how to achieve it. Here, the formula is different for everyone.

We often close ourselves off from opportunities thinking that we can’t cope or will never reach a certain level. Often, these thoughts are caused by barriers in our minds that prevent us from moving forward and reaching our full potential. Youth pulses through everyone’s veins, driving life ahead. Oleksandra shows how a drop of adventurism turned into a successful story of a Ukrainian abroad, at the heart of European institutions.