Governor Palacios, Lt. Governor Apatang, HSEM Special Assistant Babauta, and CNMI MAC Team Meet For Heavy Weather Brief and Mawar Planning
Governor Arnold I. Palacios and Lt. Governor David M. Apatang alongside Homeland Security and Emergency Management (HSEM) Special Assistant Franklin R. Babauta and the CNMI Multi-Agency Coordination (MAC) Team, composed of government agencies and other organizations including the American Red Cross, met this morning for a heavy weather briefing provided by the National Weather Service (NWS) Guam. The discussion also focused on planning and coordination activities in anticipation of Mawar, which is currently categorized as a tropical storm but is intensifying.
