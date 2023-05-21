Governor Arnold I. Palacios and Lt. Governor David M. Apatang alongside Homeland Security and Emergency Management (HSEM) Special Assistant Franklin R. Babauta and the CNMI Multi-Agency Coordination (MAC) Team, composed of government agencies and other organizations including the American Red Cross, met this morning for a heavy weather briefing provided by the National Weather Service (NWS) Guam. The discussion also focused on planning and coordination activities in anticipation of Mawar, which is currently categorized as a tropical storm but is intensifying.

The post <strong>Governor Palacios, Lt. Governor Apatang, HSEM Special Assistant Babauta, and CNMI MAC Team Meet For Heavy Weather Brief and Mawar Planning</strong> appeared first on Office of CNMI Governor and Lt. Governor.