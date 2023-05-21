Governor Palacios Maintains Typhoon Condition III for Saipan, Tinian, and Rota May 21, 2023, 3:00 p.m.

As of 3:00 p.m. today, Governor Arnold I. Palacios, in consultation with the CNMI Homeland Security and Emergency Management (HSEM) and the National Weather Service (NWS Guam), has maintained Typhoon Condition III for the islands of Saipan, Tinian, and Rota. Typhoon Condition III means that damaging winds are possible within 48 hours.

Tropical Storm Mawar is intensifying, maintaining a track toward the Marianas, and is anticipated to strengthen and bring typhoon-strength winds and rainfall to the Marianas early this week. Current sustained winds are at 60 MPH.

The storm’s movement and strength were discussed during this morning’s CNMI Multi-Agency Coordination (MAC) Team meeting. The CNMI MAC Team, composed of government agencies and other organizations including the American Red Cross, met earlier at 10:00 a.m. for a heavy weather briefing provided by the NWS. Additional updates:

Shelter Activation Upon Typhoon Condition II Declaration

Shelters will be activated when Typhoon Condition II is declared, which is anticipated in the next 24 hours. However, at the time of this release, the CNMI has maintained Typhoon Condition III. If and when Typhoon Condition II is declared, the following shelters will be activated:

Marianas High School (Cafeteria) Koblerville Elementary School (Cafeteria) Kagman High School (Cafeteria) Tinian: Tinian Elementary School (Cafeteria) Rota: Office on Aging

COTA Transportation to Shelters

The Commonwealth Office of Transit Authority (COTA) is running on its regular service until Typhoon Condition II is declared. If and when Typhoon Condition II is declared, COTA will be activated to provide transportation to the shelters. Residents can call the EOC State Warning Point at (670) 237-8000 for transportation to designated shelters.

PSS, NMC, NMTech, Private Schools

The continuation or cancellation of classes for educational institutions this week will be announced by the respective institution.

Stay Informed

The Office of the Governor advises the community to keep a close watch on official updates relating to weather forecasts and stay informed on the latest statements and advisories which will be available through official channels (listed below) and media partners.

As mentioned, the storm’s movement, strength, and projected path is an evolving situation; the Office of the Governor and HSEM will be monitoring the movement of Mawar and continue to consult with the National Weather Service and other agencies. Updates will be announced when available and when appropriate.

