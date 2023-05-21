US extends investigation into evasion of trade remedy tax on Vietnamese goods

VIETNAM, May 21 -

HA NOI — The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has extended the investigation period for plywood products made from hardwood and solar batteries, regarding the evasion of trade remedy taxes.

The Trade Remedies Administration under the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has announced that the DOC has prolonged the investigation period to address the issue of trade remedy evasion involving plywood products made with hardwood imported from Việt Nam.

The conclusion of the investigation is expected to be published by May 26, 2023.

Furthermore, the deadline for issuing final judgments in the anti-trade remedy tax lawsuit concerning solar batteries imported from Việt Nam has been extended.

The final judgment is anticipated to be published on August 17, 2023.

The Trade Remedies Administration encourages businesses engaged in the production and export of related items to closely monitor the progress of these cases. — VNS