Curbside Junk Removal, Leading Sustainable Waste Management, Expands to Detroit

Curbside Junk Removal in Detroit

Junk removal in Detroit just got upgraded! Flat Rock’s Curbside Junk Removal will now serve residential and commercial customers in Detroit.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN, USA, May 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Curbside Junk Removal, a highly rated, locally owned junk removal company based in Flat Rock, is thrilled to announce its expansion into Detroit, Michigan. This exciting expansion allows Curbside to extend its top-rated, all-inclusive service to business owners, property managers, and homeowners in Detroit and its surrounding communities.

Curbside Junk Removal is renowned for its exceptional customer service, sustainable waste management practices, and commitment to hard work. Having firmly established its reputation in Flat Rock, the company, led by owner Brian Bohannon, is excited to bring its distinct ethos to the Detroit area.

Bohannon spoke of the company’s anticipation of this new chapter, saying, “We've had tremendous success in Flat Rock, and we're excited about bringing our top-rated service to Detroit. Our approach to providing thorough, efficient, and environmentally conscious junk removal services is something we believe will resonate with our new clients in Detroit."

In an era where sustainability is of growing concern, Curbside Junk Removal stands out with their commitment to eco-friendly practices. They prioritize recycling and donating collected material whenever possible, reducing waste that ends up in landfills. The safe disposal of hazardous materials is also taken care of by Curbside, demonstrating an unwavering dedication to their customers' safety and the environment's well-being.

Curbside offers an all-encompassing range of services for both residential and commercial clients. They handle everything from major hoarder cleanouts to regular junk removal services for businesses and preparation of rentals for property managers. They are a one-stop, efficient solution for all junk removal needs.

From furniture, appliances, electronics, to yard waste and construction debris, Curbside Junk Removal handles it all. They make the process easy for their clients by doing all the heavy lifting and ensuring a hassle-free experience from pick-up to disposal.

As Curbside Junk Removal significantly expands its operational reach, it continues to stay true to its focus on customer service. They offer free estimates and transparent pricing, ensuring no hidden fees. Their approach is clear and effective, blending quality service, sustainable practices, and superior customer experience.

The expansion into Detroit allows Curbside Junk Removal to serve a broader community while maintaining its commitment to the environment. Bohannon added, "We are passionate about what we do, and we believe our passion is evident in the service we provide. By extending our services to Detroit, we hope to make a difference in how the city handles waste removal, contributing to a cleaner, healthier environment."

For more information on Curbside Junk Removal's services or to schedule a pick-up, visit their website at https://csjunkremoval.com/ or call their customer service line at 734-775-3190.

Curbside Junk Removal: The Best Junk Removal Detroit Offers

Curbside Junk Removal is a top-rated junk removal company based in Flat Rock, Michigan. They are renowned for their dedication to sustainability and superior customer service, offering a comprehensive range of junk removal services to both residential and commercial clients including dumpster rental and construction debris removal. The expansion into Detroit marks a significant new chapter in their mission to provide efficient, environmentally conscious Detroit junk removal services to communities throughout Michigan.

