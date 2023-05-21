KOBY YOUNG WIDE RECEIVER AT HOLY CROSS HIGH SCHOOL OUT OF NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA BREAKS HIS SILENCE
There's nothing to fear but Koby Young who runs a 4.3 in the 40 yard dash. If the quarterback throws the ball to Koby anywhere on the field he is going to catch it. I'm definitely a number 1 fan”NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Koby "K2lethal" Young wide receiver at Holy Cross High School in New Orleans, the two time state champion, decorated wide receiver, track and field superstar, basketball player.
— Bishop Toris Young
Made a major announcement to about 1,200 family, friends, community leaders, fans and coaches gathered at Greater Bibleway Church International for a Q & A session. Koby Young said "MY RECRUITMENT IS OPEN whosoever will come."
According to Young's father U. S. Bishop Toris Young, says " Koby's" recruitment is "OPEN" no decision has been reached as it relates to where Koby will attend college in 2024. Koby has scheduled camps, visits and interviews with colleges around the country and continue to talk with programs about visits and camps. Bishop Young says Koby "K2lethal" Young is open for offers, invites, camps and discussions that will ultimately lead to a intellectual decision.
Young said this summer will be a busy time for me as I travel across the breath of The United States in order to compete, interview, gather information, build relationships, and ultimately vet each and every offer". Koby currently is in talks with over 20 colleges contending to land him on their prospective campuses.
Bishop Young says "Before this process is over Koby will have secured well over 40 offers that is based upon conversations I have had with fans, students, coaches and business leaders who would like to see Koby in their favorite uniform." Koby "K2lethal" Young stated in this Q and A session that " I am Open for recruitment, I am Open to relocate, I am Open for opportunities, I am Open for the path to GREATNESS, I AM OPEN says the five star recruit"
Bishop Young said many of you have asked the question has Koby decided what school he will attend, again let me be clear " Koby has not decided on no school and his recruitment is open to whoever and wherever.
Koby seeks to be the greatest that ever played this game and is searching for the right college to position him on the path to GREATNESS, and the right plan to prepare him for after football is over that is the college that Koby seeks." "God has anointed Koby for such a time as this and we know that he is purposed by God for greatness, the question is what college will share in this moment?" In Louisiana we know Koby to be a brilliant, compassionate, passionate, anointed, coachable, and visionary leader who is destined for GREATNESS". said Bishop Young.
Koby spoke to the cheering crowd "I want each and everyone of you to know I will always do what is honorable and acceptable to God, I will continue to work hard, build my faith, remain humble, be a leader, remain a team player, commitment to excellence, I will never ever give up on my dreams and aspirations no matter how hard or tough the journey may be, with my faith in God and centered around the right people, I shall make it to the promise land as a NFL top 10 draft pick."
"This is my commitment to each of you on today, continue to pray for me and with me that as my parents and I continue to visit, vet, research and interview schools as God directs us to that place where I will spend the next four years developing and being the champion that I am destined to be." "I will always remain focus on earning a degree in business, Heisman Trophy Recipient, Top 10 NFL draft pick, that is why today I will talk to every coach, visit every college, participate in every camp possible so that America will know who Koby Young is."
Young said "I invite every coach, every analyst, recruiter, trainers, reporters and investors to come see for yourself who I am and what i am destined to do." Koby said "Character matters on and off the field. As you all are aware I am rooted and grounded in my faith, character, family, hard work, excellence, and a good education. These are the pillars that has kept me throw the storms of life.
