U.S. Assistant Secretary of State Lee Satterfield highlights U.S. programs for cultural exchange and inclusive economic growth in Jordan

Amman, MAY 20, 2023 – U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Educational and Cultural Affairs Lee Satterfield traveled May 17-20, 2023 to Amman, Irbid, and Umm Qais, where she highlighted a broad range of U.S. public diplomacy programs that help create access to economic and educational opportunities for Jordanians.

As the centerpiece of her visit, Assistant Secretary Satterfield delivered remarks at the celebration of the 30th anniversary of the Jordanian-American Commission for Educational Exchange (JACEE), also known as the Jordan Fulbright Commission, underscoring the importance of Fulbright programs in Jordan and globally. Since the Jordan Fulbright Commission was launched in May 1993 more than 1,500 students, scholars, and teachers from both the United States and Jordan have participated in the Fulbright Program. Satterfield thanked the Government of Jordan for increasing its financial support to the Commission, enabling more Jordanians to participate in this prestigious program.

Satterfield met with Minister of Education and Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Dr. Azmi Mahaftha, Minister of Culture Haifa Al Najjar, and Secretary-General of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates for Diplomatic Affairs & Expatriates H.E. Leena Al-Hadid, to discuss opportunities for the United States and Jordan to continue our strong collaboration through initiatives to promote inclusive economic growth including in the creative, tech, and tourism industries.

The Assistant Secretary also met with participants and alumni of exchange and cultural programs across Jordan. They discussed a variety of issues ranging from the United States-Jordan bilateral collaboration on cultural diplomacy, including in film, to expanding access to educational and professional opportunities for women and girls in science, technology, education, and mathematics (STEM) to cultural heritage protection and preservation.

In celebration of the 20th anniversary of the Kennedy-Lugar Youth Exchange and Study (YES) program, which brings international high-school students to the United States for an academic year of study, Satterfield led a discussion with YES program alumni focused on cultural exchange and shared experiences. In addition, she met with alumni of the TechWomen and TechGirls programs and discussed a range of topics including how technology can be used as a tool to create a positive impact on communities.

In Irbid, Assistant Secretary Satterfield visited an American Corner, where she met with a participant in the English Language Fellow Program and English Access Microscholarship Program alumni, both key public diplomacy programs that help unlock educational and economic opportunity throughout Jordan. In addition, Satterfield toured Ambassador’s Fund for Cultural Preservation (AFCP) projects in Umm Qais, meeting with local community workers, underscoring the importance of cultural preservation as a pillar of inclusive economic growth.

