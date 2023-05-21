IN THE ERA OF MASS LAYOFFS IN THE IT INDUSTRY, IRANSHITECHNOLOGY LLP, PROUD TO ANNOUNCE ADDITION OF A NEW VERTICAL
IRANSHITECHNOLOGY LLP, is re-creating jobs for women, the physically disabled, freshers, and for those who have been laid off from such big IT giants post COVIDVADODARA, GUJARAT, INDIA, May 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In the era of mass layoffs in the IT industry, Vadodara-based digital sales and marketing (SEO automation) startup, IRANSHITECHNOLOGY LLP, is re-creating jobs for women, the physically disabled, and freshers. The company is also re-creating freelancing jobs for those who have been laid off from such big IT giants.
The company was founded in 2023 by two young entrepreneurs, Mr. Mohnish Mehta, and Mrs. Mansi Mistry, with a vision to provide quality digital marketing services to small and medium businesses at an affordable price.
The company started its operations with a team of just 2 people from home and has now grown to a team of over 180+ Freelancers working remotely. The company has a strong focus on quality and customer satisfaction.
The company has also been able to provide freelancing opportunities for those who have been laid off from big IT companies, women, the physically disabled, and freshers, who otherwise would have struggled to find a job in the IT industry, with the ease of flexible work opportunities to all the above-mentioned freelancers, allowing them to work according to their availability but to with strict adherence of completion of assigned project within stipulated timeline with quality and professional work
The company has plans to further expand its team and operations in the coming months and years and as a part of it IRANSHITECHNOLOGY LLP is proud to announce the addition of a new business vertical under which we will be providing B2B & B2C Portal Account Management, Relaunch, Category Approval and etc.., for the same organization had a tie-up with Amazon as a Registered Partner Service provider, Flipkart as Registered Service Partner, Meesho as Supplier Onboarding Partner, ZOHO as Value added reseller & Microsoft Partner Support etc.
This new business vertical is in line with our commitment to providing end-to-end e-commerce & Digital sales and marketing solutions to our clients. With this new service, we will be able to provide our clients with a one-stop solution for all their e-commerce needs.
Some of the key features of our new service include:
- Account management for all major e-commerce portals National and global
- Relaunch and category approval services
- A team of e-commerce experts to provide guidance and support
- Competitive Pricing
Apart from this, we are excited to partner with AWS, IBM, and Google Cloud to offer our customers the best cloud platforms in the world," said Mr.Mohnish Mehta, CEO of IRANSHITECHNOLOGY LLP. "This partnership will allow us to provide our customers with the ability to use the leading cloud technologies to power their businesses."
We are confident that our new service will be a valuable addition to our existing portfolio of e-commerce & Digital sales and marketing services. We look forward to helping our clients grow their businesses online and reach new heights and create as many freelancing jobs as possible for people who are having years of experience and are facing such huge layoffs.
For more details kindly visit https://iranshitechnology.com / https://iranshitech.com/ & share your profiles to hr@iranshitechnology.com to be on board as a freelance and drop a mail to sales@iranshitechnology.com for business proposals & info@iranshitechnology.com for B2B tie-ups.
Mohnish Mehta
IRANSHITECHNOLOGY LLP
+91 98792 61121
info@iranshitechnology.com