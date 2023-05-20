The President of Turkmenistan took part in the first China - Central Asia Summit

20/05/2023

On May 19, 2023, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, who is on a working visit to the People's Republic of China, took part in the first China - Central Asia Summit.

The high-level meeting chaired by President Xi Jinping was also attended by President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov, President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, and President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

Opening the event, the Chinese leader greeted the audience and noted the significance of the Summit. Chinese President Xi Jinping noted with satisfaction that relations between China and the Central Asian states in the new era are distinguished by great vigor and vitality. At the same time, it was stated that the efforts of the region aimed at achieving peace, harmony and tranquility should be supported.

During his speech, the head of China presented a broad plan of joint actions designed to help bring relations between the six countries to a new level of development - from infrastructure networks to stimulating trade. As emphasized, the world needs a stable, successful, harmonious and united Central Asia.

Then the head of China gave the floor to the participants of the Summit.

At the beginning of his speech, the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov expressed gratitude to the President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping for the initiative to convene the first Summit of the China - Central Asia format, hospitality and the conditions created for constructive work.

As emphasized, the peoples of our countries have centuries-old friendly relations, a vast experience of interaction and good neighborliness. It is well known that the Great Silk Road, which passed through the territory of Central Asia from China to Europe, became a factor in the development and progress of the entire world civilization.

The summit reflects the development of relations between the states of Central Asia and China in the modern period, the President Serdar Berdimuhamedov said, expressing confidence that today's meeting will allow us to analyze the current state of the six-party partnership and determine the degree of its development in the future, as well as discuss the main points of the global and regional agenda. The key here is the issue of ensuring peace and security, as the main factor in the successful development of our countries.

Turkmenistan consistently stands for equality and justice in interstate relations, unconditional respect for territorial integrity and non-interference in the internal affairs of sovereign states, for the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals, supports the measures taken by the world community to counter terrorism, extremism, drug trafficking, new challenges in the field of cyber and biosecurity , said the head of state.

Using our authority and establishing an effective mechanism for multilateral cooperation within this format, Serdar Berdimuhamedov continued, we will be able to make a significant contribution to establishing a new agenda of peace and trust in international relations, reducing tension, de-escalating conflicts, the process of transition to dialogue and negotiation methods for resolving disputes and contradictions based on the UN Charter. In this context, special emphasis was placed on the relevance of political culture, which is an indicator of readiness and ability for a constructive, respectful and equal dialogue.

Taking the opportunity, the head of Turkmenistan expressed gratitude to all the leaders of the states of this format for their support in the adoption of the Resolution of the UN General Assembly "2023 - International Year of Dialogue as a Guarantee of Peace", presented by the Turkmen side on the basis of the National Leader of the Turkmen people, the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov of the global initiative "Dialogue is a guarantee of peace".

The President of Turkmenistan noted that Turkmenistan firmly believes in the need to consistently and steadily strengthen the bonds of friendship and cooperation between the six states and peoples, to protect and preserve the centuries-old good neighborliness, traditions of mutual respect and support.

During the meeting of the Leaders, a constructive, interested exchange of views took place on the main aspects of the six-party cooperation. At the same time, an analysis and review of the implementation of previously reached interstate agreements was given, and priority vectors for further joint activities were identified.

At the end of the discussion of the issues on the agenda, a ceremony of signing documents was held.

As a result of the meeting, the Xi'an Declaration of the China -Central Asia Summit was signed. Another significant step was the adoption of the List of results of the first China - Central Asia Summit, which outlines the main agreements and cooperation initiatives, mechanisms and platforms for multilateral interaction.

Among the signed documents are also Memorandums of Understanding aimed at building partnerships between the six states in such areas as trade and economic relations, digital trade, infrastructure and engineering construction, agriculture, technical cooperation in the field of veterinary medicine and quarantine when importing and exporting plants, the establishment of the Business Council, as well as the Regulations on the work of the mechanism for the meeting of the heads of customs services in the " China - Central Asia" format.

Then Chinese President Xi Jinping addressed the media.

At the end of the Summit, the heads of state planted young pomegranate trees in front of the Xi'an International Congress Center on the China-Central Asia Friendship Alley.