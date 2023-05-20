Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with Prime Minister of the Cook Islands Mark Brown

CANADA, May 20 - Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with the Prime Minister of the Cook Islands, Mark Brown, on the margins of the G7 Summit in Hiroshima, Japan.

The two leaders welcomed this first meeting and congratulated each other on the recent establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

They discussed addressing climate change and promoting sustainable oceans management as well as potential to collaborate on renewable energy and biodiversity projects. They agreed to continue working together to address the critical impacts of climate change faced by Pacific Islands Countries.

Prime Minister Trudeau expressed support for the Cook Islands assuming the Chair of the Pacific Islands Forum. He also underscored Canada’s commitment to expanding engagement in the Pacific Islands region as part of Canada’s Indo-Pacific Strategy.

The leaders looked forward to working together in the future.