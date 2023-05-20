Rachel O'Mahony gives advice to future designers about being unique and using their own creativity

Rachel O'Mahony, a British fashion designer, gives advice to future designers about being unique and using their own creativity to build new styles and trends.

LONDON, UK, May 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Rachel O'Mahony, a British fashion designer, gives advice to future designers about being unique and using their own creativity to build new styles and trends.

With technology and innovation, there have been many changes in the textile industry. The life of cloth has elongated, and wear and tear has been minimized. Rachel O’Mahony is the founder of a London-based brand named Aloura Collections, which was in partnership with one of her friends, Emily Hill, and now she is launching a brand of her own named Rachel O’Mahony.

Rachel addresses the young fashion designers that are still in designing schools and are yet to enter the textile industry, saying:

"You should manifest what you want to do. Put your mind to it and keep thinking about the idea and the goal, even subconsciously. It is true that if you manifest something, it becomes reality. So set your goal and work tirelessly towards achieving it.’’

She also says that, while the textile industry is a vast industry, you can pick your expert area and work on it and improve on it. You can make that area your unique selling point. She herself is inclined towards embroidered and embellished evening gowns and blazers.

O’Mahony is focused on bringing elite and intricate designs for womenswear that clients love and want to own. She works with a vast network to produce her line of clothes. Keeping a close eye on the entire process of manufacturing, from selecting the finest fabric from around the world, including Italy and India, to getting the embroidery done in Mumbai.

Rachel also discusses how she experienced a setback from one of her previous providers, as the quality was not what was expected in the end, so she is now keen to keep a check at every step and not let things get out of hand.

Both Aloura Collection and Rachel O'Mahony were founded by Rachel Mahony. She's been focusing on women's fashion, in particular, and she's dressed a lot of celebrities with her made to order couture lines. With the launch of Rachel Mahony, she intends to offer a more refined version of Aloura and intricate embroidery. O’Mahony has a great academic background, which is part of her success. She's a graduate of the London College of Fashion, and she just earned her degree in fashion design.

Rachel credits her success to her degree from the London College of Fashion in Womenswear, and her internships with industry giants like Burberry, Mulberry, Celine, etc. have played their part in shaping her mind and style to bring out unique styles for women each time. She also applauds her mentors for opening new horizons and teaching her the art of creativity, which she was always intrigued by.

O’Mahony strongly recommends having a fresh mind, capturing all the designs and ideas that occur to future designers, and taking inspiration from their environment. They should not be bothered by what people say; rather, their focus should be on making the product worthy of appreciation from the clients and making a name in the industry.

O’Mahony recommends learning some software for editing and technical drawings, like Adobe Illustrator or Photoshop. Because the sketches are easier to understand by the workers and the chances of errors are less.

About Rachel O’Mahony

Rachel O’Mahony is a talented designer who has been in the textile industry for the past several years. She was in a partnership with one of her university friends and formed the brand known as Aloura Collection, but recently she and her friend parted ways in business to experiment and develop their style in their own way and have more freedom of expression through their work. Rachel launched her personal brand, Rachel O'Mahony, in 2023, which is a promising brand with uplifting silhouettes for women, blazers, and evening gowns with intricate embellishments and embroidery.

Rachel’s insights are based on her personal experiences, and she is an asset for her successors in the industry.

https://www.notjustalabel.com/rachel-omahony

https://www.instagram.com/rachelMahonyofficial/