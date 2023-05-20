Submit Release
News Search

There were 709 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 448,001 in the last 365 days.

Virtu Faces Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit: Johnson Fistel Encourages Investors to Seek Compensation for Alleged Wrongdoings – VIRT

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, May 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, LLP, a shareholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Virtu Financial, Inc. ("Virtu" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: VIRT) investors who acquired securities between March 1, 2019 and April 28, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”). If you are a shareholder who incurred losses during this period, you have until July 18, 2023, to move the court to become a lead plaintiff in this action.

Join Class Action Here:

https://www.cognitoforms.com/JohnsonFistel/VirtuFinancialInc

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, the defendants failed to disclose that: (i) the Company maintained deficient policies and procedures with respect to its information access barriers; (ii) accordingly, Virtu had overstated the Company’s operational and technological efficacy as well as its capacity to block the exchange of confidential information between departments or individuals within the Company; (iii) the foregoing deficiencies increased the likelihood that the Company would be subject to enhanced regulatory scrutiny; and (iv) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

A lead plaintiff will act on behalf of all other class members in directing the class-action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the class-action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share any potential future recovery of the class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Johnson Fistel, LLP is a shareholder rights law firm representing individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information, visit their website http://www.johnsonfistel.com.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
Investor Relations
jimb@johnsonfistel.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Virtu Faces Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit: Johnson Fistel Encourages Investors to Seek Compensation for Alleged Wrongdoings – VIRT

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Law


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more