President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Major Disaster Declaration for the Soboba Band of Luiseño Indians

WASHINGTON ­-- FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance has been made available to the Soboba Band of Luiseño Indians to supplement tribal recovery efforts in the areas affected by the severe winter storm and flooding Feb. 23-26, 2023.

Public Assistance federal funding is available to tribal governments on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the severe winter storm and flooding on tribal lands.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures.

Benigno Bern Ruiz has been named the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected areas. Additional designations may be made if warranted by the results of further assessments.