Rutland Barracks / Domestic Assault / Aggravated Domestic Assault
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B4003009
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charles Gardner
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: May 19, 2023, at approximately 2132 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Mountain View Road, Tinmouth, Vermont
VIOLATION: Aggravated Domestic Assault and Domestic Assault (x2)
ACCUSED: Belinda Gagne
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Tinmouth, Vermont
(The Vermont State Police do not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On May 19, 2023, at approximately 2132 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks were notified of an assault that occurred on Mountain View Road, in the Town of Tinmouth.
Through investigation it was determined Belinda Gagne caused pain and/or injury to multiple family and/or household members. Gagne then was in possession of a deadly weapon causing a family and/or household member to fear serious bodily injury.
Gagne was placed into custody and transported to the Rutland barracks for processing. A judicial official was contacted and conditions of release were issued along with Gagne being lodged at Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility.
LODGED - LOCATION: Yes – Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility
BAIL: $500.00
MUG SHOT: Yes
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 5/22/2023 at 12:30 PM
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.