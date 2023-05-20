Submit Release
News Search

There were 985 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 448,107 in the last 365 days.

Rutland Barracks / Domestic Assault / Aggravated Domestic Assault

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 23B4003009

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charles Gardner                               

STATION: Rutland                     

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: May 19, 2023, at approximately 2132 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Mountain View Road, Tinmouth, Vermont

VIOLATION: Aggravated Domestic Assault and Domestic Assault (x2)

 

ACCUSED: Belinda Gagne

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Tinmouth, Vermont

 

(The Vermont State Police do not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On May 19, 2023, at approximately 2132 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks were notified of an assault that occurred on Mountain View Road, in the Town of Tinmouth.

Through investigation it was determined Belinda Gagne caused pain and/or injury to multiple family and/or household members. Gagne then was in possession of a deadly weapon causing a family and/or household member to fear serious bodily injury.

Gagne was placed into custody and transported to the Rutland barracks for processing. A judicial official was contacted and conditions of release were issued along with Gagne being lodged at Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility.

 

 

LODGED - LOCATION: Yes – Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility           

BAIL: $500.00

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 5/22/2023 at 12:30 PM

           

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

You just read:

Rutland Barracks / Domestic Assault / Aggravated Domestic Assault

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more