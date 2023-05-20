Rutland Barracks / Domestic Assault / Aggravated Domestic Assault

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B4003009

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charles Gardner

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: May 19, 2023, at approximately 2132 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Mountain View Road, Tinmouth, Vermont

VIOLATION: Aggravated Domestic Assault and Domestic Assault (x2)

ACCUSED: Belinda Gagne

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Tinmouth, Vermont

(The Vermont State Police do not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On May 19, 2023, at approximately 2132 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks were notified of an assault that occurred on Mountain View Road, in the Town of Tinmouth.

Through investigation it was determined Belinda Gagne caused pain and/or injury to multiple family and/or household members. Gagne then was in possession of a deadly weapon causing a family and/or household member to fear serious bodily injury.

Gagne was placed into custody and transported to the Rutland barracks for processing. A judicial official was contacted and conditions of release were issued along with Gagne being lodged at Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility.

LODGED - LOCATION: Yes – Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility

BAIL: $500.00

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 5/22/2023 at 12:30 PM

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.