Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 3000 Block of Veazey Terrace, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Friday, May 19, 2023, in the 3000 block of Veazey Terrace, Northwest.

 

At approximately 1:01 pm, the suspect and the victim were involved in a verbal altercation at the listed location. During the altercation, the suspect brandished a handgun and threatened the victim then fled the scene. The suspect was apprehended and a handgun was recovered by responding officers.

 

On Friday, May 19, 2023, 31-year-old Rakeem Jones, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun), Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Unregistered Firearm, and Unregistered Ammunition.

 

