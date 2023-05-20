Agenda for the fifth plenary session of the 15th NA announced

VIETNAM, May 20 - HÀ NỘI — The Office of the National Assembly on Friday held a press conference to announce the agenda for the fifth plenary session of the 15th National Assembly, which will open on May 22 and close on June 20 or June 21, with 22 working days.

Phạm Hải Hà, deputy chairman of the Office of the National Assembly and assistant to the Chairman of the National Assembly, stated that extensive preparations have been made by the National Assembly's agencies and the Secretary General of the National Assembly, under the guidance of the National Assembly Standing Committee, to ensure a successful organisation of the fifth plenary session of the 15th National Assembly.

During this session, the National Assembly will focus on legislative matters, deliberating and approving eight law projects and three draft resolutions.

The proposed agenda includes the following items: the amended Law on Protection of Consumer Rights, the amended Law on Bidding, the amended Law on Price, the amended Law on Electronic Transactions, the amended Law on Cooperatives, the Law on Civil Defence, the Law amending and supplementing certain articles of the Law on Public Security, the Law on exit and entry of Vietnamese citizens, and the Law on amendments to a number of articles of the Law on Foreigners' entry into, exit from, transit through, and residence in Việt Nam.

Additionally, there will be a resolution on the Law and Ordinance Development Programme for 2024, an adjustment to the Law and Ordinance Development Programme for 2023; a resolution amending and supplementing Resolution No. 85/2014/QH13 dated November 28, 2014, which pertains to votes of confidence and voting procedures for position holders elected or approved by the National Assembly or People's Councils; and a resolution by the National Assembly on piloting specific mechanisms and policies for the development of HCM City.

Also, during this session, the National Assembly will deliberate and provide opinions on nine law projects, which include: the amended Law on Land, the amended Law on Real Estate Business, the amended Law on Housing, the amended Law on Water Resources, the amended Law on Telecommunications, the Law on Management and Protection of National Defence Works and Military Zones, the amended Law on Citizenship Identification, the amended Law on Credit Institutions, and the Law on forces participating in the protection of security and order at the grassroots level.

Moreover, the National Assembly will address the following matters: reviewing reports on the additional assessment of the results of the annual socio-economic development plan and State budget for 2022, as well as the implementation of the socio-economic development plan and State budget in the initial months of 2023. The approval of the final settlement of the State budget for 2021 will also be considered.

Additionally, the National Assembly will review the report on the practice of thriftiness and combatting waste in 2022. The mobilisation, management, and utilisation of resources for the prevention and control of the COVID-19 pandemic, along with the implementation of policies and laws on grassroots health and preventive medicine, will be supremely supervised by the National Assembly.

The Resolutions on the monitoring programme and the establishment of the National Assembly's thematic monitoring team for 2024 will be reviewed and approved.

The National Assembly will consider and decide on the adjustment of investment policies in the Ka Pét Water Reservoir Project in Hàm Thuận Nam District, Bình Thuận Province. Additionally, the investment policy for the project involving roads from National Highway 27C to provincial road DT.707 in Khánh Hòa Province, connecting with Lâm Đồng and Ninh Thuận provinces, will be discussed and determined.

The continuation of allocating medium-term public investment capital and the capital of the Socio-economic Recovery and Development Programme will also be considered and decided upon.

Furthermore, the adjustment and supplementation of charter capital for the Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development of Việt Nam will be reviewed and decided.

Finally, the report on the monitoring results of the settlement of voters' petitions submitted during the fourth session of the 15th National Assembly will be discussed.

The National Assembly will also conduct question and answer sessions during this session.

Deputies will review human resources and make decisions on other important matters, as required. — VNS