Texas Again Breaks Three Jobs Records, Leads Nation In Job Creation

TEXAS, May 19 - May 19, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today celebrated the strength of the Texas economy following the release of April jobs data showing Texas again surpassing all previous records for total jobs, total Texans employed, and total Texas labor force.



“The strongest economy in the nation is built by Texans,” said Governor Abbott. “Texas is again No. 1 for job creation, adding more jobs over the last 12 months than any other state. As a result, more Texans are working than ever before, and that means more paychecks and more possibilities for Texas families. With Texas employers growing jobs across every major industry over the year, and with our young and skilled workforce growing to nearly 15 million, we are building an even stronger Texas of tomorrow.”



April jobs data released by the Texas Workforce Commission and the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows Texas setting new employment highs:

Texas reaches a new high for total jobs at 13,871,100 as employers added 33,300 nonfarm jobs over the month.

Texas reaches a new high for Texans working, including employed and self-employed, at 14,354,600.

Texas reaches a new high with the largest labor force ever in the state’s history at 14,960,300.

Texas again leads the nation for job creation over the last 12 months, adding 534,600 jobs and growing at an annual rate of 4.0%, faster than the 2.6% rate for the nation as a whole.



Governor Abbott also recently celebrated Texas being named the Best State for Business by the nation's leading CEOs for a record-shattering 19th year in a row.

