[New Impetus for Macao-Hengqin Synergistic Development] Economic and Trade Co-operation Promotion between Macao-Hengqin and Europe

MACAU, May 19 - In the wake of the Macao SAR government’s visit to the three European countries in April, it has received several return visits from European enterprises. Closer interaction between Macao-Hengqin and Europe will boost Macao’s external exchanges, further leveraging its role as a platform between China and Portuguese-speaking countries (PSCs), adding great impetus into the synergistic development of Macao and the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Co-operation Zone in Hengqin (the Co-operation Zone), for the purpose of promoting Macao’s appropriate economic diversification.

Secretary for Economy and Finance of the Macao SAR Lei Wai Nong attended the event held by the Macau European Chamber of Commerce on 12 May, where he exchanged views with the consuls of European countries and representatives of European enterprises to deepen relations and enhance communication between the two sides, also constantly expand and strengthen mutual co-operation in the future.

Simultaneously increasing business visitors by Macao-Hengqin MICE events

In the past few days, Macao and Hengqin saw a number of MICE events. On 9 May, the 2023 Hengqin Global Investment Promotion Conference was held in the Co-operation Zone; from 10 to 12 May, an international expo on science and technology was held in Macao. Many of the participants are the European enterprises’ representatives on their return visits to Macao, involving such fields as high technology and trade. The two events effectively increased trade visitors for each other and enhanced their influence.

Functioning as a China-PSCs platform to follow up the mission in Portugal

The representatives of Portugal’s chambers of commerce visited the Pavilion of China-Portuguese-speaking Countries Commercial and Trade Service Platform the other day and met with the representatives of Macao enterprises, mainly discussing on the follow-ups of the Portugal trip and the “1+4” industrial development in Macao.

According to the participating Macao big health enterprises, they are closely following up the related work after returning from the Portugal trip in April. “The mission in Portugal has yielded fruitful results, setting an excellent tone for Macao-Portugal relations, and we are very confident of promoting our products to Portugal and even the entire European market”, they said. During their mission to Portugal, they also learned about many outstanding and featured local products, particularly medicines and big health products. Keeping in touch with the relevant Portuguese enterprises, they intended to introduce quality Portuguese products to Macao and then tap into the mainland market by leveraging the advantages of the China-PSCs platform.

Wisely expanding business for Portuguese enterprises with Macao’s MICE advantages

The representatives of PSC enterprises in Macao who participated in the exchange meeting said that they planned to invite the Portugal’s chambers of commerce to attend the Macao International Trade and Investment Fair (MIF), through which they could witness the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area; market their own products; and meet new buyers to expand their businesses.

In the future, IPIM and the Co-operation Zone will join hands to promote the new pattern of synergistic industrial development – “Macao Platform + International Resources + Hengqin Space + Results Sharing”, through a wide variety of conferences and exhibitions held in Macao, the mainland as well as other countries. The two sides will also provide domestic and foreign enterprises an in-depth introduction of the Macao-Hengqin synergistic effect of “1+1＞2” through multichannel promotion, and improve their investment intention, in pursuit of a broader business stage.