Exchange for the Tiger and Rabbit Zodiac banknotes and the XXIV Olympic Winter Games banknotes commencing next Monday (22 May)

MACAU, May 19 - The online registration process for the exchange of the Tiger and Rabbit Zodiac banknotes and the XXIV Olympic Winter Games banknotes has already been completed successfully. Starting from next Monday (22 May), all participating banks will conduct the exchange with registrants for the mentioned banknotes.

After consolidating the registration data, it is confirmed that each registered Macao resident can exchange for 30 pieces of the Tiger and of the Rabbit Zodiac banknotes of each Issuing Bank, and 4 pieces of the XXIV Olympic Winter Games banknotes previously issued by Bank of China, totaling the exchange for 124 pieces of the mentioned banknotes with an exchange amount of MOP1,280.

As scheduled, the exchange period is between 22 May 2023 (Monday) and 11 August 2023 (Friday). All registrants should strictly adhere to the originally selected schedule, and bring along their Macao ID card and exchange in person for the notes at the selected location during business hours. Alternatively, they can appoint an authorised representative to have the notes exchanged on the selected date and location, while the authorised representative will need to bring along his/her original identity document and submit the following signed documents:

1. Representative’s photocopy of identity document bearing his / her signature;

2. Registrant’s photocopy of Macao ID card bearing his / her signature; and

3. Authorization form downloaded from AMCM’s website signed by the registrant or presenting Registrant’s original Macao ID card.

The exchange for the Tiger and Rabbit Zodiac banknotes and the XXIV Olympic Winter Games banknotes is required to be conducted in one go, with no provision for separate exchange for any type of the notes. For enquiries, please call our hotline: 2856 5071 / 2856 5072 during business hours, or browse our website ( https://registration.amcm.gov.mo/banknotes/terms_pt.html ).