Chapel of Our Lady of the Snows temporarily closed to the public from 20 to 22 May

MACAU, May 19 - Due to inspection works, the Chapel of Our Lady of the Snows, under the auspices of the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym), and parts of its surrounding areas, will be temporarily closed to the public from 20 to 22 May. During this period, the Guia Fortress will remain open to the public.
For enquiries, please contact IC through tel. no. 2836 6320 during office hours.
