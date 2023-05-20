Swimming pool of Tamagnini Barbosa Sports Centre to resume service

MACAU, May 20 - After undergoing thorough disinfection, cleaning and water replacement at the swimming pool of Tamagnini Barbosa Sports Centre, the required water standards have been met for reopening for public use. Therefore, the swimming pool of Tamagnini Barbosa Sports Centre will be reopened to the public at 14:00 on 20 May (Saturday). Additionally, online booking service has also resumed for pre-purchase ticket two days in advance and online purchase on-the-spot ticket for the swimming pool of Tamagnini Barbosa Sports Centre to allow the public to continue swimming activities and exercises.

For more information, please visit the Sports Bureau website www.sport.gov.mo or call our hotline at 28236363.