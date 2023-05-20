Homicide: 4300 Block of 13th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, in the 4300 block of 13th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 2:24 pm, Fourth District officers responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a juvenile male shooting victim, unconscious and unresponsive. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital. After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 17-year-old Jefferson Lina-Perez, of Northwest, DC.

