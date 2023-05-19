Delegation of Turkmenistan takes part in “KazanForum 2023” events

19/05/2023

264

On May 18, 2023, the first events within the framework of the International Economic Forum "Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum 2023" started in the capital of Tatarstan.

On the sidelines of the forum, a session "On the development of the international transport corridor" North-South "" was held, in which the General Director of the Agency for Transport and Communications under the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan M.Chakiev spoke. In his speech, the head of the Turkmen delegation emphasized that, due to its geographical location, Turkmenistan plays an important role in the development of the global supply chain, and the North-South international transport corridor is a key component of this system. The country's potential in the logistics of transit flows is especially impressive given the commissioning of the transnational steel highway Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran, which has become an important link in the transportation in the “North-South” direction. He also noted that work is currently underway on procedures related to the accession of Turkmenistan to the Agreement on the “North-South” International Transport Corridor.

The agenda also included a separate session on the topic “Infrastructural conditions for the development of cooperation in the field of industry, transport and logistics between Russia and Turkmenistan”, during which issues of bilateral cooperation in the field of transport, logistics and industry were discussed.

The guests of the forum also attended the solemn opening ceremony of the international exhibition exposition "Russia Halal Expo", where products from Turkmenistan were also presented.

On the same day, the General Director of the Agency for Transport and Communications under the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan M.Chakiev met with the Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation M.Khusnullin and Rais of the Republic of Tatarstan of the Russian Federation R.Minnikhanov at the Governor's Palace.

Also, within the framework of the forum, a bilateral meeting of M.Chakiev with the General Director of “Kamaz” PJSC S.Kogogin was organized, during which the prospects for cooperation were discussed.