NY Art Life Interviews Ambitious Fashion Designer, Javier Tabares Garcia"

New York City: energy, strength, inspiration. Not a city, but a frenetic poem.”NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- New York Art Life recently spoke to the game-changing, trailblazing fashion designer Javier Tabares Garcia. This week we will publish a full interview in New York Art Life Magazine. You can read the full interview here NYAL. He loves New York calling it a frenetic poem and has decided to set up his fashion business in this magnificent city. His current collection is focused on summer wear and outfits for the beach including bikinis, unique buckle skirts, corset dresses, and everyday tee shirts and two-piece sets. Innovation in the form of clothing is one of Javier's main focuses.
For instance, the skirts featured in his summer collection have an interesting piece at the top, merging y2K fashion with a futuristic vision. It is also worthy of mentioning how his work has a balance of colorful and bright styles as well as deep and neutral tones. Javier Tabares Garcia has a great eye for designs and ensembles, and he believes in having a personal sense of style. However, he is also great at styling combinations of items together and giving the audience a taste of his interesting perspective on him.
Javier Tabares Garcia has a strong online presence on most major social media platforms such as Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok. He shares most of his creations and visions for new high fashion on his channels and accounts, and he has more than 110,000 followers on TikTok. He has had his online fashion store since he was nineteen. This move was also one of the key aspects of his work that got him shining through his creations and designs. Javier Tabares Garcia expresses his narrative about him through his photographs and the curation of different fashion items. His work is becoming more and more popular as he continues posting on social media platforms such as Instagram, TikTok, Pinterest, and YouTube.
He is currently handling the responsibility of an art director and coming up with concepts that engage the audience's attention and desire for new high fashion. This must align with the visual language of the brand. This content promotes Brandon Maxwell 's vision and helps reflect their identity about him. Brandon Maxwell's official TikTok account has a very sleek and clean aesthetic, focusing on the cut and style of the garments and pieces as well as the general idea and concept of the brand's design. Many of the brand's viral videos have been later used as a template by other brands because of their engaging rhythm and art style. Javier mentions it is quite noticeable how “other luxury fashion brands have been mimicking our format months after we post it.”
