Montgomery County Council to Hold Public Hearings on June 13, 2023

MARYLAND, May 20 - For Immediate Release: Friday, May 19, 2023

The County Council will hold public hearings to receive testimony on new items introduced to the Council as follows:

June 13, 2023 at 1:30 p.m.

Deadline to sign up to speak is June 12 at 2 p.m.

Amendment to the FY23-28 Capital Improvements Program and Supplemental Appropriation to the FY23 Capital Budget, Montgomery County Public Schools, Technology Modernization (No. 036510), $623,758 (Source of Funds: Federal Aid).

Supplemental Appropriation to the FY23 Operating Budget, Montgomery County Public Schools, Title I Part A Grant, $2,863,919 (Source of Funds: State Grant).

Supplemental Appropriation to the County Government’s FY23 Operating Budget, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service, FY23 Senator Amoss Fire, Rescue and Ambulance Fund (State 508) Grant, $1,890,475 (Source of Funds: State Grant).

Supplemental Appropriation to the County Government’s FY23 Operating Budget, Department of Health and Human Services, Emergency Rental Assistance Program 2, $6,000,000 (Source of Funds: State Grant).

Supplemental Appropriation to the County Government’s FY23 Operating Budget, Department of Technology and Enterprise Business Solutions, (TEBS) - Montgomery Connects Digital Equity Broadband Grants, $6,771,332 (Source of Funds: State Grants and Federal Grant).

Expedited Bill 25-23, Taxation - Development Impact Taxes for Transportation and Public School Improvements - Amendments, would modify the calculations for tax rate adjustments for transportation improvements by requiring cumulative increase or decrease in the construction cost index rather than an annual average every two years, set a cap on the development impact tax rate for school and transportation improvements, allow certain carryover increases of the biennial tax rate adjustments, and generally amend the law governing transportation and school development impact taxes. Registration for the public hearing on Expedited Bill 25-23 will begin on Monday, May 22 at 9 a.m.

A full list of upcoming public hearings is available at https://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/council/calendar.html.

Additional documents are available at www.montgomerycountymd.gov/council.

Residents have the opportunity to testify remotely for public hearings or provide in-person testimony at the Council Office Building in Rockville.

Residents can register to speak in person or virtually at a public hearing, provide written testimony, prerecorded audio or video testimony using the online form at https://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/COUNCIL/PHSignUp.html; or sent by mail to County Council, 100 Maryland Ave., Rockville, MD 20850; or residents may sign up to testify remotely by phone (call 240-777-7803 for information). To express an opinion call 240-777-7900.

Residents who would like to call in or testify at a Council public hearing need to preregister on the Council's web page at https://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/council/calendar.html. Once the public hearing sign up request form is submitted and the public hearing list is created, individuals will receive separate confirmation notifications that include the appropriate link to use or phone number to call for the public hearing.

Comments and suggestions are welcome online at http://tinyurl.com/zrbwh5v or by sending regular mail to County Council, 100 Maryland Ave., Rockville, MD 20850. For information or to express an opinion call 240-777-7900. Councilmembers continue to hold meetings in their offices by appointment.

The meeting will be televised live by County Cable Montgomery (CCM) on Xfinity channels 6 and 996, RCN channels 6 and 1056; and FiOS channel 30. Also available live via streaming through the Council website at http://tinyurl.com/z9982v8, Facebook Live (@MontgomeryCountyMdCouncil or @ConcejodelCondadodeMontgomery), or YouTube (@MoCoCouncilMD).

