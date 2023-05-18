Crop Report for the Period of May 9 to May 15, 2023

CANADA, May 18 - Released on May 18, 2023

Producers have made substantial progress in seeding over the last week. Seeding is currently 38 per cent completed in the province, up 29 per cent from last week. This is behind the five-year average of 53 per cent, but it is close to the 10-year average of 44 per cent. Currently, seeding is more advanced in the western half of the province. Rain in the southeast has provided moisture relief while halting seeding operations for a few days.

The northwest is currently furthest along with 55 per cent of crop in the ground. The west-central is at 54 per cent and the southwest 43 per cent. The southeast region has the least amount of acres seeded in the province with 18 per cent of crop in so far. Wet fields in the southeast and east central regions have slowed fieldwork.

Field peas are the crop with the most seeding progress, with 54 per cent seeded. Lentils (50 per cent) and spring wheat (43 per cent) are leading the crops in seeding progress. Oats (19 per cent), canola (19 per cent), flax (10 per cent), and soybeans (seven per cent) are the crops with the least amount of seeding progress.

Pockets of rain moved through the province last Friday and replenished many dry areas in the southeast. The Bienfait region received the most with up to 78 mm of rain. Other notable rain in the last week includes the Vanguard area receiving 24 mm and the Marengo area receiving 22 mm of rain. Rain was also received in the northern region of the province, with a maximum of 13 mm reported in the North Battleford region.

Provincial topsoil moisture levels have shifted slightly from adequate to short this week. Topsoil moisture for cropland is reported as 69 per cent adequate and 24 per cent short. Pasture and hayland topsoil moisture follows a similar pattern with 63 per cent being adequate and 28 per cent short.

Producers are busy seeding while watching their early seeded crops begin to emerge. Many are busy applying pre-seed herbicide applications and pre-working their fields ahead of seeding. Cattle are being moved out to greening pastures and branding has started.

With the dry conditions, producers are reminded to stay vigilant about fire risk and to have fire prevention equipment at the ready. Stress is high this time of year for producers and producers are reminded to take safety precautions in all the work they do. The Farm Stress Line can help if you are managing farm difficulties by providing support for farmers and ranchers. Toll Free: 1-800-667-4442.

