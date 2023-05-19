Dmitry Chernyshenko: Russia-Cuba trade tripled in 2022 to $452 million

RUSSIA, May 19 - Dmitry Chernyshenko and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Trade and Investment of Cuba Ricardo Cabrisas chaired the 20th meeting of the Russian-Cuban Intergovernmental Commission for Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technological Cooperation held in Havana 19 May 2023 Dmitry Chernyshenko at the 20th meeting of the Russian-Cuban Intergovernmental Commission for Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technological Cooperation 19 May 2023 Minister of Foreign Trade and Investment of Cuba Ricardo Cabrisas 19 May 2023 Предыдущая новость Следующая новость Dmitry Chernyshenko and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Trade and Investment of Cuba Ricardo Cabrisas chaired the 20th meeting of the Russian-Cuban Intergovernmental Commission for Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technological Cooperation held in Havana

Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Trade and Investment of Cuba Ricardo Cabrisas chaired the 20th meeting of the Russian-Cuban Intergovernmental Commission for Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technological Cooperation held in Havana.

The Russian delegation included Deputy Minister of Economic Development and deputy co-chair of the intergovernmental commission Vladimir Ilyichev, First Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Vasily Osmakov, Deputy Minister of Construction and Housing and Utilities Nikita Stasishin, Deputy Minister of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media Bella Cherkesova, and Presidential Commissioner for Entrepreneurs’ Rights and co-chair of the Russia-Cuba Business Council Boris Titov.

The Cuban delegation comprised First Deputy Minister of Foreign Trade and Investment Ana Teresita Gonzalez, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Russia Julio Antonio Garmendia, First Deputy Minister of Economy and Planning Leticia Morales Gonzalez, Deputy Minister of Industry Jose Gaspar Alvarez, First Deputy Minister of Transportation Marta Oramas, and Deputy Minister of Construction Ricardo Carbajo.

The delegations discussed the further development of trade, economic and banking cooperation and the implementation of joint priority projects in industry, energy, construction and agriculture. They highlighted transportation logistics, culture and tourism.

“Cuba is our key partner and a reliable ally in Latin America and the Caribbean. During talks at the highest level, our presidents reaffirmed their firm resolve to continue to comprehensively strengthen our strategic partnership. There is a positive political atmosphere for building up trade, investment, cultural and humanitarian cooperation, as evidenced by our achievements. Mutual trade tripled to $452 million in 2022 and increased ninefold year on year, to $137.6 million, in the first four months of 2023,” Dmitry Chernyshenko pointed out.

The Russian Deputy Prime Minister noted that they had coordinated the main objectives for the development of trade, economic, scientific and technological cooperation at the 20th meeting of the intergovernmental commission.

“We are discussing the operating format of Russian banks in Cuba and will transition to rouble-based investment in our joint projects. We hope that the Russian Mir cards will soon be accepted at Cuban resorts, which will have a positive effect on the tourism industry. This year, we have launched the first year-round travel programmes and plan to increase the number of direct charter flights to Cuba in late May. In terms of transport and logistics, we are considering convenient routes for marine freight transportation. A Russian trading house will open in Havana to promote the supply of quality goods to Cubans. Our joint energy projects have strategic significance because they are aimed at strengthening the republic’s energy security,” Dmitry Chernyshenko said.

He added that Russia and Cuba were actively developing cooperation in education and science and that Russia continued to provide humanitarian aid to its Cuban partners. Russia sent 25,000 tonnes of wheat in February 2023, and there are plans for a gratis delivery of 14,500 streetlights to Havana.

The Cuban party reaffirmed the country’s intention to strengthen political, business, scientific and cultural ties with Russia.

“Our two countries are living under the economic sanctions imposed by the Western centres of power. In this situation, we must strengthen our relations in the context of strategic partnership and alliance, develop new mutually beneficial ties and continue our political dialogue at the highest level,” Ricardo Cabrisas pointed out.

Following the meeting of the intergovernmental commission, the sides signed documents aimed at strengthening all-round interaction between Russia and Cuba, including a memorandum of cooperation in construction between the Cuban Ministry of Construction and the Russian Ministry of Construction and Housing and Utilities. The document outlined the main spheres of cooperation in construction, namely the modernisation of construction materials plants and enterprises, the delivery of construction materials and equipment, and the training of Cuban construction personnel.

The Federal Customs Service of Russia and the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Investment of Cuba signed an agreement on cooperation within the framework of the EAEU’s common system of tariff preferences. It will facilitate the procedure for granting tariff preferences to Cuban goods.

The Federal Customs Service of Russia and the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Investment of Cuba also signed a protocol on administrative cooperation, information exchange and mutual assistance within the framework of the EAEU’s common system of tariff preferences.

The Ministry of Agriculture of Cuba and the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervision of Russia signed the fourth memorandum on plant quarantine, which will regulate mutual deliveries of agricultural plant products.

The parties also signed an action plan for sports cooperation in 2023-2035 and several other documents.

In conclusion, Dmitry Chernyshenko and Ricardo Cabrisas signed a final act of the 20th meeting of the Russian-Cuban Intergovernmental Commission for Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technological Cooperation.