RUSSIA, May 19 - Marat Khusnullin attends a meeting of the Russia-Islamic World Strategic Vision Group

Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin took part in a meeting of the Russia-Islamic World Strategic Vision Group held within the framework of the International Economic Forum “Russia-Islamic World: KazanForum.” Taking part in the event were Head of the Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov, Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the Volga Federal District Igor Komarov, Patriarch of Moscow an All Russia Kirill, Chair of the Russian Council of Muftis Ravil Gaynutdin, OIC Assistant Secretary General for Economic Affairs Ahmad Kawesa Sengendo, and delegates from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Iran, Egypt, Kuwait, Indonesia and other countries.

Marat Khusnullin pointed out that Russia had always stood for truth and justice, the unity of nations and peaceful coexistence. “I wholeheartedly hope that today we will also join efforts to overcome the current challenges and ensure the prosperity of our nations,” he said in his address to the participants.

The deputy prime minister also read out an address by President Vladimir Putin, which read, in part: “Russia enjoys traditionally close, trust-based relations with Muslim states, both bilateral and as part of our interaction with the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation. These relations are built on partnership, respect for each other’s sovereignty and civilisational identity. (...) I am sure that the activity of the Russia-Islamic World Strategic Vision Group and the KazanForum International Economic Forum will continue to help strengthen interaction between the business communities of Russia and Muslim countries and will open new opportunities for joint projects at the interregional and interstate levels. I wish you success and all the best.”

The theme of the meeting is Russia-Islamic World: traditional spiritual and moral values as a basis for interreligious cooperation.

“As a multi-ethnic state, Russia has unique experience of developing a dialogue between traditional global religions based on mutual respect. I am sure that this meeting of the group will make a substantial contribution to our joint efforts to strengthen our traditional spiritual values. The best guarantee of this is an active dialogue between political and religious leaders, cultural figures and representatives of public opinion in Russia and the Islamic states,” Head of the Republic of Tatarstan and Chair of the Russia-Islamic World Strategic Vision Group Rustam Minnikhanov said.

