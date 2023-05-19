Dmitry Chernyshenko announces the resumption of regular Russia-Cuba flights

RUSSIA, May 19 - Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko in Cuba with Director-General and Chair of the Management Board of Aeroflot-Russian Airlines Sergei Alexandrovsky

During his working visit to Cuba, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko announced the resumption of regular Russia-Cuba flights.

“Cuba is Russia’s key partner in Central America and it is perfectly logical to develop economic relations in all areas. In addition, Cuba is a safe, accessible and visa-free resort where Russians like to spend their holidays. Fulfilling the instructions of the President of Russia, while here in Havana, we are announcing the resumption of regular air service to Cuba starting July 1. Aeroflot has received a directive to this effect,” Mr Chernyshdenko said.

He noted that Russia and Cuba are creating conditions for the growth of mutual tourism, which could reach pre-pandemic figures before the end of the year.

“We expect the tourist flow to surpass the pre-pandemic level when regular and charter flights are combined. Over 150,000 tourists will spend their holidays in these unique climate conditions,” Mr Chernyshenko said.

Aeroflot subsidiary, Rossiya Airlines, will offer a flight from Moscow three times a week totalling 650-750 passengers from both sides.

“This is a long-awaited event for all travellers because Cuba has always been a magnet for both tourist and business traffic. The service will use a Boeing-777, and ticket sales will open in just one week,” said Director-General and Chair of the Management Board of Aeroflot-Russian Airlines Sergei Alexandrovsky.