Suspect Sought in a Robbery (Fear) Offense: 1900 Block of 12th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in reference to a Robbery (Fear) offense that occurred on Sunday, May 7, 2023, in the 1900 block of 12th Street, Northwest.

 

At approximately 12:59 am, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects demanded property from the victim. The victim complied and the suspects fled the scene.

 

One of the suspects was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below and in this video:

Anyone who can identify this individual or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

