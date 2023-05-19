Learn the basics of shooting .22 rifles and archery at MDC’s Busch Shooting Range May 25

Body

DEFIANCE, Mo.—The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is offering the chance for newcomers to shooting sports and introduction to two activities that can become lifetime pursuits for those who like spending time outdoors. Whether as a steppingstone to hunting, or a brand new life sport, archery and target shooting can be fulfilling activities for people of all ages and physical abilities.

MDC will hold Beginner’s .22 Caliber Rifle and Basic Archery classes on Thursday, May 25 at the August A. Busch Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center in Defiance.

Beginner’s .22 Caliber Rifle will run from 10-11:30 a.m. Basic Archery will be from 12:30-2 p.m.

The Beginner’s .22 Caliber Rifle program is designed as a basic course to provide newcomers an opportunity to become familiar with shooting. MDC will provide .22 caliber rifles and ammunition. There will be a short class covering safety, parts of a firearm, and fundamental tips for shooting. Due to time constraints, there will not be an opportunity for individuals to shoot their own firearms. To register, go to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4dU.

The Basic Archery class will introduce the fundamentals for safely and successfully shooting a compound bow. There will be a chance for hands-on practice to re-enforce the new skills. All archery equipment will be provided. Class will meet at the archery range located at the August A. Busch Shooting Range. Register at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4dw.

Both classes are free and open to ages nine and up and require preregistration using the links provided. Attendees ages 9-15 must be accompanied by an adult. Participants can choose to take both or either of the classes. Each class will be held outdoors so participants should dress for the weather.

The August A. Busch Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center is located at 3550 Route D, approximately five miles west of Highway 94 in Defiance.

