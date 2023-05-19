State bar leaders on Thursday sent to the California Supreme Court two versions of a potential rule that would require lawyers to report their colleagues’ misconduct for possible discipline. If the high court adopts one of the alternatives, California will join the District of Columbia and the 49 other states in the nation that already have a mandatory-reporting, or “snitch,” rule for lawyers.
You just read:
State Bar Sends Lawyer 'Snitch Rule' Language to Supreme Court
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.