The Washington Post reports that while crucial details must be resolved, California, Arizona and Nevada representatives agree on basic elements of a voluntary plan to conserve about 13 percent of Colorado River supplies over the next three years. What changed? Fears about federal overreach grew, and a barrage of storms ended California’s long drought and eased supply concerns.
You just read:
Opinion: Colorado River water fight that pit California against the West may evaporate — for now
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.