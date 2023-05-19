Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,099 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 448,100 in the last 365 days.

Opinion: Colorado River water fight that pit California against the West may evaporate — for now

The Washington Post reports that while crucial details must be resolved, California, Arizona and Nevada representatives agree on basic elements of a voluntary plan to conserve about 13 percent of Colorado River supplies over the next three years. What changed? Fears about federal overreach grew, and a barrage of storms ended California’s long drought and eased supply concerns.

You just read:

Opinion: Colorado River water fight that pit California against the West may evaporate — for now

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more