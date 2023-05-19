FDLE arrests Washington state man for threats to family

For Immediate Release

May 19, 2023



WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. – FDLE agents arrested Christopher Tyler Cox, 25, for 36 counts of written or electronic threats to kill, do bodily injury, or conduct a mass shooting or act of terrorism. Pasco County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the arrest.



FDLE began its investigation in January after Cox made repeated threats through email stating his intentions to kill a family member living in Florida. At the time, Cox was living in Seattle, Washington, and a warrant was signed for his arrest. Earlier this month, agents learned that Cox was traveling in Missouri on his way to Florida. He entered the state yesterday and was arrested at a hotel in Pasco County. Agents believe he may have been making his way to the home of the person he threatened.



Cox was booked into the Pasco County Jail. The case will be prosecuted by the Office of the State Attorney, 12th Judicial Circuit.



