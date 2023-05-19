Submit Release
Construction scheduled to begin on ND 20 north of McHenry

BISMARCK, N.D. – Construction is scheduled to begin Monday, May 22, on North Dakota Highway 20 approximately one mile north of McHenry.

The grade raise project includes earthwork, culverts, and paving in three locations from mile point 54 to 57.  

During construction, traffic will be reduced to one lane and the speed limit will be reduced.

Pilot cars and flaggers will be present at times to assist traffic through the work zone.

The project is expected to be completed this fall.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

