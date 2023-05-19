Submit Release
Construction scheduled to begin on I-29 north of Grand Forks

BISMARCK, N.D. – Construction is scheduled to begin Monday, May 22, on Interstate 29 north of Grand Forks.

This chip seal project includes repairing southbound bridge approaches at the Oslo overpass and the Turtle River Bridge.

Traffic will be reduced to a single lane at each bridge. The speed limit will be reduced throughout the project and minimum delays are expected.

The project is expected to be complete by the end of the week.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

CONTACT: 

David Finley
drfinley@nd.gov
701-328-4444

