Columbia River Treaty negotiators meet in Kelowna as talks continue

CANADA, May 19 - Negotiating teams for Canada and the United States met in Kelowna for the 17th round of negotiations toward a modernized Columbia River Treaty.

During the two-day session from May 16-17, 2023, the delegations advanced discussions about a range of key topics: hydropower operation planning; integrating Canada’s desire for greater flexibility into treaty dam operations; incorporating input from Indigenous Nations and U.S. Tribes into treaty operations; opportunities to enhance ecosystem health and collaborate on ongoing salmon reintroduction studies; and flood-risk management in the U.S. after the treaty regime changes in September 2024 from the current assured flood-control regime to the more ad-hoc called-upon regime.

Following the negotiation sessions, the Canadian and U.S. delegations toured the kł cp̓əlk̓ stim hatchery near Penticton and took part in a sockeye salmon release ceremony hosted by the Syilx Okanagan Nation. Representatives of the Syilx Okanagan, Ktunaxa and Secwepemc Nations are part of the Canadian negotiation delegation, along with the Government of Canada and the Province of B.C.

These events gave both teams the chance to learn about efforts being led by the Okanagan Nation Alliance and U.S. Tribes to restore the historical range and abundance of sockeye salmon in the upper Okanagan watershed, Okanagan Lake and Skaha Lake systems. Canadian negotiators believe this work is a prime example of what can be achieved through close transboundary collaboration and feel that such cross-border partnerships are critical to addressing ecosystem, economic and flood-risk management issues as the treaty modernization process moves forward.

Learn More:

To learn about the Columbia River Treaty, visit: https://engage.gov.bc.ca/columbiarivertreaty/

To keep up with the latest Columbia River Treaty news, sign up for the newsletter at: https://engage.gov.bc.ca/columbiarivertreaty/sign-up/; or follow the CRT on Facebook (@ColumbiaRiverTreaty) or Twitter (@CRTreaty).

To share views about the treaty, email columbiarivertreaty@gov.bc.ca or write to:

Columbia River Treaty Team

Ministry of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation

PO Box 9314 Stn Prov Govt

Victoria, BC V8W 9N1