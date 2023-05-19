Submit Release
Minister for Defence Pål Jonson to take part in EU Foreign Affairs Council with defence ministers

SWEDEN, May 19 - On Tuesday 23 May, Minister for Defence Pål Jonson will take part in the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting with defence ministers in Brussels.

During the meeting, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell will update the EU defence ministers on current security and defence policy developments. The defence ministers are expected to discuss EU military support to Ukraine, including efforts to provide Ukraine with artillery ammunition.

Following the meeting, an informal lunch discussion with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will focus on EU-NATO cooperation on various domains, such as space and cyber.

