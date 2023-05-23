The National EMS Museum Celebrates EMS Week 2023

Building NEMSM with you in 2023

Working together to build a National EMS Museum

This EMS Week I want to invite you to celebrate with us, our friends and colleagues who work the front lines in EMS roles across the country and inspire us daily with their commitment to serve.” — Dave Zaiman, President National EMS Museum

MILWAUKEE , WI, USA, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The National EMS Museum is celebrating EMS Week this year by announcing a new strategic plan to honor American Emergency Medical Service professionals and to inspire the next generation that will serve communities around the country.

Even though the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency officially ended earlier this month, Emergency Medical Services still face unprecedented challenges. NEMSM has just installed a new board that is dedicated to advocating for the needs of current EMS members, inspiring the next generation to answer the call, and celebrating the rich history of emergency medicine in the United States.

The National EMS Museum is unveiling our innovative development of a three-tiered museum experience, one which curates virtual and physical exhibitions and serves our dynamic and diverse communities through WE ARE EMS!, a new fleet of regionally-based mobile museums that will share exciting stories of EMS to celebrate innovative and colleagues’ contributions to the field, reinvigorate our community’s commitment to EMS, and encourage career exploration.

“It’s so exciting to be joining the board at this moment,” said Cindy Kessler, a Saint Louis native, and the Executive Secretary of the new board of directors. “EMS is facing such tremendous obstacles post-pandemic; it’s been phenomenal to watch this board come together and take this museum to the next level. We’re finally getting to a place where we can have a real impact, and not just in one location, but in communities across the U.S.”

“Our biggest hope at The National EMS Museum is that you’ll take a few minutes this week to help us by honoring the people who are putting themselves out there, day and night, to help our community – our families, and friends – when we need it most.”

For more information about The National EMS Museum, EMS Week 2023, or how you can help in your community, visit our virtual museum at emsmuseum.org or contact Chief Experience Officer, Kristy Van Hoven, director@emsmuseum.org.