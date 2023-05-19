We are gratified that the Superior Court has temporarily prohibited the Hanover Township Board of Education from implementing its policy requiring school staff to out LGBTQ+ youth to their parents. That prohibition will remain in effect until the court has an opportunity to hear argument from the parties on May 30. We look forward to presenting our argument to the Court then.
Statement from Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin on Temporary Injunction Prohibiting Implementation of Hanover Twp. Board of Education Policy
