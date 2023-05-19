Allen University "Band of Gold" to Represent South Carolina in the 2024 National Memorial Day Parade in Washington, D.C.

COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Allen University "Band of Gold," under the direction of Mr. Jovon Milford, has been selected to be a representative of South Carolina in the 2024 National Memorial Day Parade in Washington, D.C. on May 27, 2024. The parade will take place in the heart of the United States

Capital, making its way west down Constitution Avenue, and ending at the National Mall between the White House and the Washington Monument.

The Allen University Band of Gold will be the only HBCU band featured alongside bands representing many states and other parade performers selected to march in this historic tribute to America’s heroes, past and present. The band was selected and invited on the basis of recommendations from State music officials, superior performance ratings, and past competition results. The National Selection

Committee also reviewed video and audio tapes of the band as part of the selection process.

"We are honored by this invitation to represent not only the University, but the State of South Carolina on a National platform. We have full confidence that Mr. Jovon Milford and the AU Band of Gold will honor America's heroes with the highest degree of excellence."-Dr. Ernest C. McNealey, President Allen University.

About Allen University

Allen University is a Liberal Arts institution located in the heart of South Carolina. The vision of AU is rooted in its commitment to preparing leaders who are skilled in communication, critical thinking, business acumen and possess high moral character. Allen University ranked #1 among HBCUs in South Carolina and #8 of the Top 15 HBCU Hidden Gems across the United States, (2023 Online Schools Guide). Learn more at www.allenuniversity.edu.

###