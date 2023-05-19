Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Joseph Jacquot to the New College of Florida Board of Trustees

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Joseph Jacquot to the New College of Florida Board of Trustees.

Joseph Jacquot

Jacquot, of Jacksonville, is a Shareholder of Gunster Law Firm. He is a veteran of the United States Navy and previously served as the General Counsel for the Executive Office of the Governor. He is a member of the Jacksonville Bar Association and Leadership Florida. Jacquot earned his bachelor’s degree in political and social thought from the University of Virginia and his juris doctor from the University of Florida.

This appointment is subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

