RoK seeks closer cooperation Việt Nam on science and technology, innovation: President Yeol

VIETNAM, May 19 -

HIROSHIMA — Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính held talks with Republic of Korea (RoK)'s President Yoon Suk Yeol on Friday in Hiroshima, Japan, as part of his G7 trip.

PM Chính expressed his pleasure at the remarkable achievements in the relationship between the two countries over the past 30 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1992, including the upgrading of the bilateral relationship to a "comprehensive strategic partnership" last year.

The Vietnamese Government leader affirmed that Việt Nam and RoK share many similar strategic interests in the development of each country as well as views on various international and regional issues, especially the promotion of the role of international law, multilateralism, and putting people at the centre of service.

In its foreign policy approach, Việt Nam consistently values its relationship with RoK, and desires to deepen cooperation between the two countries, with a focus on economic and trade cooperation as the core, political trust as the foundation, contributing to peace and prosperity in the region and the world.

On Việt Nam's economic and social development orientations, PM Chính affirmed with the RoK leader that Việt Nam is building a Socialist rule-of-law state, a socialist-oriented market economy, and a socialist-oriented democracy that places people at the centre, as the objective, subject, and driving force for development.

In that spirit, PM Chính proposed that the RoK continue to cooperate and support Việt Nam in five specific areas, including capital, technology, human resources, institutional building, and management.

The Vietnamese PM suggested that the two sides continue to promote economic, trade, and investment cooperation, with the goal of achieving a balanced and healthy trade of US$150 billion by 2030. He also welcomed RoK businesses to invest in major infrastructure projects in Việt Nam, and vouched that the State, Government, and relevant agencies of Việt Nam will continue to create favourable conditions for RoK's businesses to invest and expand their investment in the country in the future.

President Yoon Suk Yeol concurred with the Vietnamese leader on the assessment of the outstanding results of bilateral ties over time, and affirmed that Việt Nam is one of the RoK's top important partners in the region, as demonstrated by Việt Nam being its third-largest trading partner.

Regarding the orientations of the relationship's development, the RoK is ready to work with Việt Nam for closer cooperation in various fields, especially in areas where the RoK has strengths and Việt Nam has needs, such as science and technology, innovation, etc., contributing to the socio-economic development and improving the lives of people in both countries.

The RoK President believes that on the basis of the comprehensive strategic partnership, the two countries' ties will grow stronger and more substantial.

The two leaders also affirmed that practical measures will be taken to support the Vietnamese community living and working in the RoK and the Korean community living and working in Việt Nam.

Both sides agreed to continue to exchange and coordinate on international and regional issues of common concern at multilateral cooperation mechanisms and international organisations, contributing to the maintenance of peace, stability, cooperation, and development in the region and the world. — VNS