New River Fine Art Hosts Stonewall National Museum, Archives, and Library Fundraiser with Artwork by Elliot Tiber

Elliot Tiber Fundraiser for the Stonewall Museum "Friends" by Elliot Tiber "Joan" by Elliot Tiber

Opening on 06/29/2023 with artwork by Elliot Tiber, a key figure in Woodstock and an early advocate for LGBTQ rights on the anniversary of the Stonewall Riots.

Elliot's story needs to be told so others in the LGBTQ community can learn from the successes and failures of this iconic leader who proudly followed his heart.”” — Frank Gromling