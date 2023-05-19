Remembering our heroes: Calexico CBP employees run relay to honor fallen law enforcement officers

CALEXICO, Calif., – On Saturday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Area Port of Calexico officers entered two teams into the 14th Annual Law Enforcement Relay Run hosted by the U.S. Border Patrol’s (USBP) El Centro Sector. The event honored the lives and careers of fallen law enforcement officers.

Before the 24-mile race began, 25 coed teams representing several regional law enforcement agencies gathered in El Centro for introductions. Calexico port of entry’s Port Director Roque Caza attended to support CBP’s fallen law enforcement officers and honor the legacy they left behind. Each team carried a baton in memory of a fallen officer.

“I want to thank the families who came out to support their loved ones,” said Port Director Caza. “It was a tough thing to do, but they showed resilience and love through their presence. Our fallen officers’ dedication to U.S. Customs and Border Protection will forever live on.”

The USBP’s Calexico Station emerged victorious with the El Centro Sector USBP’s Special Operations Division and California Highway Patrol taking second and third place, respectively.

Each baton is signed by the participating officers and is presented to the families of the fallen along with an official letter of recognition. The signatures on the baton serve as symbols of honor, respect, and solidarity.

